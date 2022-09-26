Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,964 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 109,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.83 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

