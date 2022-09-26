Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV opened at $35.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
