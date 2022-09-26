Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 532,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

