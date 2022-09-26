Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 14.1% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $95,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

