Magnolia Group LLC Grows Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 14.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $95,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

