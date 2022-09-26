iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

