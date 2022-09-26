Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 104,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 119,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

