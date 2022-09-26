Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is Magnolia Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Magnolia Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,729,960 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 8.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 2.53% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $58,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARLP stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

