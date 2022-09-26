Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

