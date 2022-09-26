TriumphX Price Tops $0.0008 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. TriumphX has a market cap of $3.89 million and $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014204 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is triumphx.io.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

