xRhodium Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $254,948.37 and $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00705091 BTC.
xRhodium Profile
XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.
Buying and Selling xRhodium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.
