Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $640,346.92 and approximately $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014561 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011262 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012939 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

