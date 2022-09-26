MobieCoin (MBX) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. MobieCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MobieCoin alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014204 BTC.

MobieCoin Profile

MobieCoin launched on June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.