Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00300339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00110522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00072675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,917,206 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

