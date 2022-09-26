YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0011

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 34% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $45,618.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,077.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00146779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00279280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00754238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00605491 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

