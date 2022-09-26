UTU Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $3,242.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $298,166.81 and $3,242.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014204 BTC.

UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy.For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components:A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, andA decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

