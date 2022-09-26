Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

