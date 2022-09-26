BonFi Hits Market Cap of $29,442.51 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. BonFi has a market cap of $29,442.51 and approximately $34.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 11% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014204 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution.This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

