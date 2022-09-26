Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Hits $4.41 on Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00023119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001859 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.01647826 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

