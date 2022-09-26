Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tellurian stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

