Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tellurian Trading Down 12.4 %
Tellurian stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53.
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
