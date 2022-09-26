Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0089

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $506,670.90 and $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEFUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.