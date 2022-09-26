Curate (XCUR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $379,889.89

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Curate has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $379,889.89 and approximately $130,396.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,000 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

