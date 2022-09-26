Yield App Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (YLD)

Yield App (YLD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Yield App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Yield App has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield App has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Yield App Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 coins. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

