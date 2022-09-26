Pangolin Price Reaches $0.0723 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00146711 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,286,628 coins. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

