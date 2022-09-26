Field & Main Bank Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.80 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.