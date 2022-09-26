Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 4,979 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.02 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

