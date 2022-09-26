iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Well Done LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.