Well Done LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

BIBL stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

