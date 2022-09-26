Field & Main Bank Purchases 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 3.6 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $478.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.