Well Done LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,932,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 443.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,054,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

