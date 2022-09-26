First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ RDVY opened at $39.75 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
