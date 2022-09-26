Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.