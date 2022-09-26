Denali Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Southern Copper by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.