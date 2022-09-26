Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.58.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $436.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

