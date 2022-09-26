Denali Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Alexander’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

ALX opened at $217.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.85 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.85%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

