Denali Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Alexander’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000.
ALX opened at $217.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.85 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.27.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
