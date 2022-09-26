Field & Main Bank Acquires 530 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

