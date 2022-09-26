Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $139.05 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.