WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,799 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

