Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

