Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 282,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 162,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 121,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

