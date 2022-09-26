Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

