Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,883,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

