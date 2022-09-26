Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

