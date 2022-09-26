Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,981,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $167.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

