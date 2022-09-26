PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 7% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074493 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.03002485 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,177,917 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

