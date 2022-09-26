BitTube (TUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $135,391.96 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001587 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,856,818 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

