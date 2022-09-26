BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0000

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $98,077.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans.BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

