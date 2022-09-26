PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Achieves $12.99 Million

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074493 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.03002485 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,177,917 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

