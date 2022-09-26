Akroma Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Akroma has a market cap of $18,292.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

