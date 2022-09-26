BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $98,077.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans.BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.